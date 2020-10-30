Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Universal Health (UHS) and Progenity (PROG)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Universal Health (UHS) and Progenity (PROG).
Universal Health (UHS)
Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.45.
According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.
Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $115.00.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Progenity (PROG)
In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Progenity. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.96, close to its 52-week low of $5.92.
According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 78.6% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Progenity with a $14.50 average price target, implying an 87.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.