Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Universal Health (UHS) and Laboratory (LH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Universal Health (UHS) and Laboratory (LH).

Universal Health (UHS)

In a report released today, Sarah James from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.10.

According to TipRanks.com, James is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 71.1% success rate. James covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Encompass Health, and Anthem.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.00.

Laboratory (LH)

In a report released today, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $154.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laboratory is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $186.54, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

