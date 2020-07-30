Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Universal Health (UHS), AbbVie (ABBV) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Universal Health (UHS), AbbVie (ABBV) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

Universal Health (UHS)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Universal Health on July 28 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.60, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

AbbVie (ABBV)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.66, close to its 52-week high of $101.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.22, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.61, close to its 52-week low of $25.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $62.60 average price target.

