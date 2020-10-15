Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: UnitedHealth (UNH), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and CohBar (CWBR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UnitedHealth (UNH), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and CohBar (CWBR).

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephen Tanal maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $373.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $321.85, close to its 52-week high of $328.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 58.5% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and Humana.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $355.05 average price target, representing a 10.2% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $271.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 48.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pandion Therapeutics, and Sanofi-Aventis Sa.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $306.15, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on October 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $276.00 price target.

CohBar (CWBR)

CohBar received a Buy rating and a $4.50 price target from WBB Securities analyst Stephen Brozak today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.00, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Brozak is ranked #2053 out of 7018 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CohBar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

