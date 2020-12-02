Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: UnitedHealth (UNH), Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on UnitedHealth (UNH), Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on UnitedHealth, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $341.19, close to its 52-week high of $367.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $373.88, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae maintained a Buy rating on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.45, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 46.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.65, close to its 52-week high of $108.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $108.67 average price target.

