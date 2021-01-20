Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: UnitedHealth (UNH), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on UnitedHealth (UNH), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP).

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to UnitedHealth, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $350.84, close to its 52-week high of $367.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $395.61 average price target, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.25, close to its 52-week high of $68.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Adamis Pharma received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.43, close to its 52-week high of $1.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Adamis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold.

