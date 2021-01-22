Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: UnitedHealth (UNH) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UnitedHealth (UNH) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with bullish sentiments.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report issued on January 20, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth, with a price target of $396.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $355.00, close to its 52-week high of $367.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 72.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $399.22 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $264.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $238.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $280.07, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

