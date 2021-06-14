Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: UnitedHealth (UNH) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on UnitedHealth (UNH) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO) with bullish sentiments.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

In a report issued on June 10, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on UnitedHealth, with a price target of $473.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $397.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for UnitedHealth with a $444.79 average price target, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences on June 11 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.76, close to its 52-week low of $3.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 34.1% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptose Biosciences with a $11.14 average price target, a 164.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

