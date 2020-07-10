Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: UnitedHealth (UNH), Amedisys (AMED) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on UnitedHealth (UNH), Amedisys (AMED) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT).

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Hold rating on UnitedHealth today and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $291.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 73.7% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as West Pharmaceutical Services, Syneos Health, and Catalent.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UnitedHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $340.31.

Amedisys (AMED)

In a report released today, David S Macdonald from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $206.68, close to its 52-week high of $218.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Macdonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Macdonald covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as American Renal Associates Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care, and Molina Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amedisys is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $213.86.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Greg Fraser maintained a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.23, close to its 52-week high of $7.97.

Fraser has an average return of 79.4% when recommending Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Fraser is ranked #3407 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, which is a 69.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

