Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: United Therapeutics (UTHR), Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on United Therapeutics (UTHR), Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER).

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.92, close to its 52-week high of $176.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $208.17, which is a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $195.00 price target.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.9% and a 66.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $10.00 average price target.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

