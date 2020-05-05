Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: United Therapeutics (UTHR) and SI-Bone (SIBN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Therapeutics (UTHR) and SI-Bone (SIBN) with bullish sentiments.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $243.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.91, close to its 52-week high of $116.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.8% and a 39.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.57, which is a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

Needham analyst David Saxon reiterated a Buy rating on SI-Bone today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is ranked #4337 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SI-Bone with a $21.00 average price target, implying a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

