Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: United Therapeutics (UTHR) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Therapeutics (UTHR) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL) with bullish sentiments.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $167.26, close to its 52-week high of $171.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $173.67 average price target.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.62, close to its 52-week high of $80.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.8% and a 85.3% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Twist Bioscience, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Castle Biosciences with a $77.50 average price target, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

