Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: uniQure (QURE), Viatris (VTRS) and Radnet (RDNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on uniQure (QURE), Viatris (VTRS) and Radnet (RDNT) with bullish sentiments.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on uniQure, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.25, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 48.0% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.43, which is a 134.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Viatris (VTRS)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Viatris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viatris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.17.

Radnet (RDNT)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Radnet today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Radnet with a $28.00 average price target.

