Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: uniQure (QURE) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on uniQure (QURE) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) with bullish sentiments.

uniQure (QURE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.35, close to its 52-week low of $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 32.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.43, which is a 134.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.41, close to its 52-week low of $13.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.43, a 77.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

