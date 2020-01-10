Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE), MacroGenics (MGNX) and Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE), MacroGenics (MGNX) and Aduro BioTech (ADRO).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

In a report released yesterday, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.9% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Springworks Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Orchard Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical with a $68.71 average price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 44.1% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MacroGenics with a $20.50 average price target.

Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. downgraded Aduro BioTech to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Aduro BioTech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

