Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tyme Technologies (TYME), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Tyme Technologies (TYME), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSP).

Tyme Technologies (TYME)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Tyme Technologies on June 26 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyme Technologies with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 588.4% upside. In a report issued on June 24, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 47.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.60, implying a 129.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Sell rating on Inspire Medical Systems, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 50.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Cardiovascular Systems, and Baxter International.

Inspire Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.00.

