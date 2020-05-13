Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX), Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) and Evoke Pharma (EVOK).

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 80.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.50.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.95, close to its 52-week high of $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 46.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, a 106.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Evoke Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Evoke Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold.

