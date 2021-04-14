Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) with bullish sentiments.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.40, an 117.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 66.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings with a $23.82 average price target.

