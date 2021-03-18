Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO) with bullish sentiments.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.46.

Biegler has an average return of 18.1% when recommending Turning Point Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is ranked #684 out of 7395 analysts.

Turning Point Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.83, a 53.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on BioNano Genomics yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.29.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.2% and a 58.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNano Genomics with a $14.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.