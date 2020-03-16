Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) and Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) and Moderna (MRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 30.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Trevi Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 17.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.57, a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

