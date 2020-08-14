Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) and Hologic (HOLX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) and Hologic (HOLX) with bullish sentiments.

Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 40.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trevi Therapeutics with a $10.75 average price target.

Hologic (HOLX)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Hologic today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.12, close to its 52-week high of $73.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $76.55 average price target, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

