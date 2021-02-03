Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Travere Therapeutics (TVTX), Premier (PINC) and SLANG Worldwide (OtherSLGWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX), Premier (PINC) and SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) with bullish sentiments.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.79, close to its 52-week high of $29.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travere Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.50, a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Premier (PINC)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Premier, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 65.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Hold with an average price target of $38.71.

SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide yesterday and set a price target of C$0.55. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.36, close to its 52-week high of $0.40.

Burleson has an average return of 148.0% when recommending SLANG Worldwide.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #184 out of 7271 analysts.

SLANG Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.43.

