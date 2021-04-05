Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TransMedics Group (TMDX), Genmab (GMAB) and Delcath Systems (DCTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TransMedics Group (TMDX), Genmab (GMAB) and Delcath Systems (DCTH) with bullish sentiments.

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Genmab (GMAB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.40.

Delcath Systems (DCTH)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Delcath Systems, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Delcath Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, an 89.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

