Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Translate Bio (TBIO) and Dynavax (DVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Translate Bio (TBIO) and Dynavax (DVAX) with bullish sentiments.

Translate Bio (TBIO)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio on April 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Larimar Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Translate Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.60.

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps assigned a Buy rating to Dynavax yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 39.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

