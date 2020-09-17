Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON), Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB).

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.27, close to its 52-week high of $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 52.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals with a $6.50 average price target.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Shockwave Medical today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.15, close to its 52-week high of $72.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shockwave Medical with a $62.50 average price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.36, which is a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

