Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) and Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) and Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) with bullish sentiments.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.41.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 59.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals with a $18.00 average price target.

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Atossa Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.0% and a 61.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Atossa Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

