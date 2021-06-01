Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) with bullish sentiments.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 47.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TRACON Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.60, implying a 155.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.47, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $7.33 average price target, representing a 97.3% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

