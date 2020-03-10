Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON), Aduro BioTech (ADRO) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON), Aduro BioTech (ADRO) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) with bullish sentiments.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.20, close to its 52-week low of $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 46.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aduro BioTech, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aduro BioTech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, a 134.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amag Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Theravance Biopharma.

Minerva Neurosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

