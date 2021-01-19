Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and IGM Biosciences (IGMS) with bullish sentiments.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 71.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Tiziana Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, representing a 200.6% upside. In a report issued on January 4, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.19, close to its 52-week high of $136.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 60.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acceleron Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.00, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $131.00 price target.

IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on IGM Biosciences today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $97.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.6% and a 78.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

IGM Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.25.

