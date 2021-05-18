Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tivity Health (TVTY), Marinus (MRNS) and Infinity Pharma (INFI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tivity Health (TVTY), Marinus (MRNS) and Infinity Pharma (INFI) with bullish sentiments.

Tivity Health (TVTY)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Tivity Health, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.43, close to its 52-week high of $25.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tivity Health with a $26.00 average price target.

Marinus (MRNS)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $30.50 average price target.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.2% and a 44.5% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma with a $8.80 average price target, a 225.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

