Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tivity Health (TVTY), Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) and United Therapeutics (UTHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tivity Health (TVTY), Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) with bullish sentiments.

Tivity Health (TVTY)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Tivity Health, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.04, close to its 52-week high of $25.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

Tivity Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Arbutus Biopharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arbutus Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.43, a 133.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

United Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $236.00, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

