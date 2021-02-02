Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher today and set a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $515.47, close to its 52-week high of $532.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 80.7% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermo Fisher with a $558.30 average price target, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, and Arcus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $280.31, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

