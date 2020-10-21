Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Thermo Fisher (TMO) and Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) with bullish sentiments.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

In a report released today, Derik De Bruin from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher, with a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $465.26, close to its 52-week high of $473.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bruin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Bruin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, Exact Sciences, and 10x Genomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermo Fisher with a $468.14 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $477.00 price target.

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Establishment Labs Holdings today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 57.4% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Establishment Labs Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

