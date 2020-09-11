Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Theratechnologies (THTX), Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Theratechnologies (THTX), Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Theratechnologies (THTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 42.7% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Theratechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.56.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.58, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sol-Gel Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, representing a 176.1% upside. In a report issued on September 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 64.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.50, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report issued on August 28, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

