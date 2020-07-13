Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Theratechnologies (THTX), Misonix (MSON) and Zymeworks (ZYME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Theratechnologies (THTX), Misonix (MSON) and Zymeworks (ZYME) with bullish sentiments.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies on July 10 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 42.8% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.01, representing a 156.8% upside. In a report issued on July 6, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Misonix (MSON)

In a report issued on July 10, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Misonix, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Misonix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, which is an 81.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

In a report issued on July 10, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Zymeworks, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Zymeworks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.71, a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

