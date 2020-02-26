Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Theratechnologies (THTX), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Xencor (XNCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Theratechnologies (THTX), Intercept Pharma (ICPT) and Xencor (XNCR) with bullish sentiments.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills upgraded Theratechnologies to Buy today and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.42, close to its 52-week low of $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

Theratechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.62, a 2019.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mackie Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.80 price target.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 40.3% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.17, implying an 80.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Xencor (XNCR)

In a report released yesterday, Arlinda Lee from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Xencor, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 43.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xencor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00, representing a 43.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $44.00 price target.

