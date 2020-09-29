Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) with bullish sentiments.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TherapeuticsMD, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TherapeuticsMD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report released yesterday, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $25.50 average price target, implying a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

