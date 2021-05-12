Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Otonomy (OTIC) and Vaxcyte (PCVX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Otonomy (OTIC) and Vaxcyte (PCVX) with bullish sentiments.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 50.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $76.00 average price target, which is a 108.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Otonomy (OTIC)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Otonomy, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.08, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 34.7% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Diamedica Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Otonomy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, a 172.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

Vaxcyte (PCVX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Vaxcyte, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.34, close to its 52-week low of $15.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.4% and a 18.2% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxcyte with a $48.00 average price target, which is a 199.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

