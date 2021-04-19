Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Biogen (BIIB) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Biogen (BIIB) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) with bullish sentiments.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 49.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.00, which is a 101.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $270.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 50.3% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $308.21.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Tsai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, VistaGen Therapeutics, and Athira Pharma.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.17, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

