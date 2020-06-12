Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: TG Therapeutics (TGTX) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) with bullish sentiments.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.82.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 51.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TG Therapeutics with a $41.00 average price target, a 138.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.10, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report issued on May 31, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

