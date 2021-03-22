Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Teva Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Raymond James analyst David Novak maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Ziopharm Oncology, and Zymeworks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $5.00 average price target, which is an 84.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.11, close to its 52-week high of $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.75, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BBIO: