Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with bullish sentiments.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.6% and a 42.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.83, representing a 48.3% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 47.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals with a $41.00 average price target, which is a 122.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.