Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and uniQure (QURE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and uniQure (QURE) with bullish sentiments.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.71, close to its 52-week high of $13.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 48.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical with a $10.00 average price target.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on uniQure. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.75, close to its 52-week low of $34.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $66.70 average price target, a 73.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

