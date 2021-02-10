Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tenet Healthcare (THC), Incyte (INCY) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tenet Healthcare (THC), Incyte (INCY) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV).

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.60, close to its 52-week high of $52.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, Acadia Healthcare, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenet Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners downgraded Incyte to Sell, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.17.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Millendo Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.67, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.