Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teleflex (TFX) and Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX) and Moderna (MRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Teleflex, with a price target of $406.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $328.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.9% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Teleflex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $420.14, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moderna (MRNA)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Moderna today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 42.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moderna with a $93.27 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MRNA: