Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teleflex (TFX) and Globus Medical (GMED)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX) and Globus Medical (GMED) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Teleflex, with a price target of $486.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $402.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleflex with a $471.71 average price target, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman reiterated a Buy rating on Globus Medical today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.06, close to its 52-week high of $73.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Organogenesis Holdings, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.20.

