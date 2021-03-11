Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teleflex (TFX) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teleflex (TFX) and Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) with bullish sentiments.

Teleflex (TFX)

Teleflex received a Buy rating from Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $414.71, close to its 52-week high of $420.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Teleflex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $454.00, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $465.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.3% and a 43.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Sol-Gel Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.22 average price target, implying a 79.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

