Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teladoc (TDOC), Regulus (RGLS) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teladoc (TDOC), Regulus (RGLS) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with bullish sentiments.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc yesterday and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $218.25, close to its 52-week high of $237.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 60.9% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $223.46, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Regulus (RGLS)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Regulus, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 51.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Regulus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 53.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, which is a 104.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

