Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Teladoc (TDOC), Mediwound (MDWD) and Amarin (AMRN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teladoc (TDOC), Mediwound (MDWD) and Amarin (AMRN).

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $236.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 66.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $258.65, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Mediwound (MDWD)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.40, close to its 52-week high of $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Mediwound has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Amarin, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

