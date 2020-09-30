Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Tecan Group AG (OtherTCHBF) and Genfit SA (GNFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) and Genfit SA (GNFT).

Tecan Group AG (TCHBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG on September 28 and set a price target of CHF404.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $481.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #6443 out of 6938 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecan Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $461.62.

Genfit SA (GNFT)

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam downgraded Genfit SA to Sell on September 28 and set a price target of EUR6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 36.4% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Sanofi, and Adocia.

Genfit SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.24.

